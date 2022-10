Not Available

Paris By Night 99 - Tôi Là Người Việt Nam (English Translation: I Am Vietnamese) is a Paris By Night program produced by Thúy Nga that was filmed at the Knott's Berry Farm on 16 and 17 January, 2010 and released DVD from 8 April, 2010. The show was hosted by Nguyễn Ngọc Ngạn and Nguyễn Cao Kỳ Duyên.