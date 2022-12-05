Thyland (Elsewhere)

Not Available

An ancient legend about fallen angels and an invisible vagabond called Belzebub: this is not fantasy, but the myths of the North-Western Danish region of Thy. Sensually saturated cinematography is accompanied by narration in authentic Thybo dialect to retell the myths that have shaped the people north of the Limfjord and still influence them today. Testimonies from today’s residents of Thy describe inexplicable events, accidents and rituals, but central to all the stories is nature itself. The windswept landscape, which is just as beautiful as it is relentless. Vibeke Bryld re-enchants the nature of Northern Jutland as she lets her camera sweep across cornfields and hills, crumbling buildings and lush gardens, in a free and expressive account of the stories that bind a local community together. Here, nature is not something that needs to be understood, but felt.