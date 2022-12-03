Not Available

Ti gutter og en gjente

    Street musician Markus goes from town to town earning money on accordion for a fee. He becomes popular with the boys in the street and also with Vivian who becomes his girlfriend. One day one of the boys is so unlucky pushing the accordion into a rivere. This causes Markus to lose his livelihood, and with a sick mother his existence is put to the test. It takes 10 boys to do something about. They raise money by putting on a show in the theater and bringing two celebrities to the play.

