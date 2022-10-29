Not Available

Ti lascio perché ti amo troppo

  • Comedy

When a story ends and the two do not know how to say goodbye comes the classic excuse "I'm leaving you because I love you too" With this sentence Daniela says goodbye to Mariano and literally disappears. The friends try to help Mariano in the most classic ways, presenting other girls. But Daniela is always in his thoughts. Finally seems to portend the nail that will drive the nail in the guise of a beautiful Brazilian. But winning does not show up at all easy.

Cast

Nunzia Schianomamma di Mariano
Lello MusellaLello
Gennaro PiccirilloDirettore Call Center
Gianni Parisipapà di Daniela
Clara Bindinonna di Mariano
Vittorio BottaPadre di Mariano

