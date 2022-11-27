Not Available

Tian jin xian ren

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    ZHENG Dasheng's "Tianjin Xianren" (A Useless Man) portrays the characteristic figure of an idler roaming the streets of Tianjin shortly before the Sino-Japanese War. Director Zheng skillfully interweaves the traditional storytelling performance with a humorous, and somewhat absurd narrative which blurs the distinction between life and performance, illusion and reality. Deeply rooted in local Tianjin culture, the films authentic depiction of the atmosphere of the city is filled with wisdom and energy. Insightful and highly entertaining, the film is a brilliant technical tour-de-force.

    Cast

    View Full Cast >

    Images