Not Available

This documentary tells the tragic story surrounding one of the world's most influential spiritual leaders, the Dalai Lama, and the lengths to which people will go in order to experience his power Tibetan Refugee film. After the Chinese government forced him out of his native Tibet, the Dalai Lama settled in Northern India. Featuring interviews with scholars and those who made the same trek over the mighty Himalayas, TIBETAN REFUGEE is a testament to the power of the human spirit.