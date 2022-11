Not Available

It's Christmas and the 7 Year old Hector is traveling with his parents to France in order to visit his grandmother. He is not pleased because it's always boring there. After his father found that "eternity" is a missing word in his crossword and an old woman described it as a timeless place, Hector writes a letter to the three wise man making the wish that he would rather travel to eternity that to France. His wish comes true.