Not Available

A ticket war between sexy girls! There is a ticket coffee shop in a small town. Kang Cherry is the most popular girl here. The town men are desperate to get their tickets with Cherry everyday. However, Cherry doesn't easily give into them and she's haughty. One day, Moon-sik moves into the town to live a quiet life. Cherry recognizes a man with money right away and tries to seduce him. Moon-sik who visits the coffee shop out of curiosity falls for Cherry right away and can't seem to get enough of her...