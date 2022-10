Not Available

Eunice is a teenage girl who is running away from her father's sexual harassment. Alejandro is a young rocker who breaks into a drugstore and escapes to Havana with a couple of friends. When they meet on the road, they decide to travel together in search of a paradise. This will mark the rest of their lives. They are homeless, during Cuba's 'special period' of acute shortages, and the local AIDS hospice begins to look like an unlikely refuge