Ticket to Romance

Rasmus defends his Ph.D in Danish literature entitled "The Romantic Idiot", but with his special qualifications there are not many jobs around. To reduce his study loan he settles for a temporary teaching job at an adult education programme in the provincial town of Korsør. Here, Rasmus meets a complex group of people and takes part in their lives. He falls dramatically in love with one of his pupils, Signe, who dreams of having a child with her partner, Camilla. Playing the role of a romantic idiot in Korsør just isn't plain sailing for Rasmus.