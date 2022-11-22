Tickety Toc: Chime Time Adventure

Not Available

The Very First Collection from the New Hit Series Where Madcap Adventures Happen Quickety Tickety! Set in an extraordinary world behind the Tickety Toc Clock, Chime Time Adventures follows comedic heroes Tommy and Tallulah as they race to chime the time in Tickety Town…but, as every hour passes and the clock springs to life, things don't always run so smoothly! In these six exciting episodes, the twins and their adorable friends will embark on wild storybook shenanigans, daring circus acts and amazing magic tricks. There's also a giant game of Tickety-Tag and a marvelously messy photo day! With the help of their Tickety Town friends, including Pufferty, McCoggins, Hopparoo, Madame Au Lait, Battersby, Chikidee and Tooteroo, your own preschoolers will learn the importance of teamwork, community and social responsibility. In this very first TICKETY TOC collection, every second counts!