Not Available

Tico-Tico no Fubá is a 1952 Brazilian comedy film directed by Adolfo Celi and starring Anselmo Duarte. It was entered into the 1952 Cannes Film Festival. The film is a fictionalized biography of Brazilian composer Zequinha de Abreu (1880–1935), who penned the song "Tico-Tico no Fubá" that became an international hit in the 1940s.