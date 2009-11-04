Tidal Wave

Man-sik and Yeon-hee, are unsure as to whether they can overcome past wounds and continue being a couple. Dr. Kim, who cautions against a possible mega-tsunami at Haeundae, collapses in agony springing from an unexpected turn-up of his daughter and divorced wife. Hyoung-sik, after rescuing a woman from Seoul, rides out a ferocious storm to gladden her heart. A tsunami which destroys Haeundae symbolizes the establishment of a typical axis called provocation of conflicts, and later the inner spaces of the couples without anything left behind after all conflicts have ended
|Park Joong-hoon
|김휘 (Kim Hwi)
|Sol Kyung-Gu
|최만식 (Choi Man-shik)
|Uhm Jung-Hwa
|이유진 (Lee Yu-jin)
|Ha Ji-won
|강연희 (Gang Yeon-heui)
|Lee Briggs
|Helicopter Pilot
|Cheon Bo-geun
|Seung-hyeon
View Full Cast >