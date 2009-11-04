2009

Tidal Wave

  • Action
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 4th, 2009

Studio

Polygon Entertainment

Man-sik and Yeon-hee, are unsure as to whether they can overcome past wounds and continue being a couple. Dr. Kim, who cautions against a possible mega-tsunami at Haeundae, collapses in agony springing from an unexpected turn-up of his daughter and divorced wife. Hyoung-sik, after rescuing a woman from Seoul, rides out a ferocious storm to gladden her heart. A tsunami which destroys Haeundae symbolizes the establishment of a typical axis called provocation of conflicts, and later the inner spaces of the couples without anything left behind after all conflicts have ended

Cast

Park Joong-hoon김휘 (Kim Hwi)
Sol Kyung-Gu최만식 (Choi Man-shik)
Uhm Jung-Hwa이유진 (Lee Yu-jin)
Ha Ji-won강연희 (Gang Yeon-heui)
Lee BriggsHelicopter Pilot
Cheon Bo-geunSeung-hyeon

View Full Cast >

Images