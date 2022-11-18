Not Available

A placid 8.5 minute seaside film, filmed at Tidemills beach near Newhaven on the Sussex coast in summer 2003. It was shot on film (Kodak EXR 7248 as far as I remember) but only ever finished on DV. The sound is mono, recorded entirely where the footage was filmed, and entirely non-sync. There is one tiny audio dropout, where some oxide has dropped-off the now quite old master tape. The SuperSeaCat no longer runs between Newhaven end Dieppe, having been replaced by a much larger ferry, and parts of the land immediately behind the beach are now threatened with industrial development.