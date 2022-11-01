Not Available

Thirty year-old Azul looses her husband and son in a violent car crash. She is the sole survivor of the tragedy. Burnded and broken, she escapes from the city, and seeks refuge in a small hut on a deserted beach, in an attempt to rebuild herself and to forget. But it's impossible. She can't swallow anything. In her weakness, she starts seeing mirages, and begins to sink slowly into dementia. Her sister tries to rescue her, but in vain. A wandering dog follows her about, her last travel companion... Her encounter with a fisherman suddendly triggers a flicker of hope. Azul wants to believe in a miracle : to replace one child with another, one life with another...