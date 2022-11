Not Available

Marsha is simultaneously fascinated and furious when her first date with office manager Mike turns into a session in bondage and tickling. He ties her up with a rope and tickles her until she can barely stand it anymore. Marsha tells her co-worker Debbie about it, and Debbie tries to wrangle a date of her own with Mike. All goes according to plan until Marsha finds out about Debbie and invites her over for a little tickling payback of her own.