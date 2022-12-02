Tiempo de amor

Not Available

Three stories in which love plays a decisive role intersect. The first of them is led by a couple who decides to break with the chastity they have been keeping until then. In the second Mary discovers that the man with whom he wants to lose his virginity is a ruffian and in the third, and last, a marriage tries to maintain happiness despite the miseries of his daily life. Second film by director and screenwriter Julio Diamante , composed of three autonomous episodes, minimally chained, called " The sunset ", " The night " and " The morning ". The three chapters are very influenced by the social realism that invaded the Spanish literature of the time and by the badly assimilated cinema of Michelangelo Antonioni. This means that, for example.