"Tiempo de playa" above all. There is my whole world, all my sensitivity, all my now frustrated adolescent desire. It seems as if a time were repeating to me where the shore was not a limit and where fantastic Grandville landscapes were built on the sand. All the beaches in the world are unpublished. Something hinted Tati, and now Aguirre, of that otherworld of them. I only ask Javier to persevere in building on the sand that civilization of taste, that subtle touch to erotically enjoy them" Luis G. Berlanga.