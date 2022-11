Not Available

Filmed live at La Plaza de Toros in Morelia, Mexico, this lively concert film features the talented Plancarte brothers of Tierra Cali -- Humberto, Rafael, Cruz, Arcadio and Efrain -- performing Latin pop hits and traditional favorites. Set against the exciting backdrop of the historic bullfighting arena, the quintet from Michoacán wows the crowd with songs such as "Amor Te Amo," "La Peineta," "Caminos de Michoacán," "Amor Regresa" and more.