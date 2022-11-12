Tierra de Sombres

Not Available

"Shadowlands" is an anthology style series that explores love in three separate stories - a couple renegotiating a relationship, a narcissist grasping to comprehend it, and star-crossed lovers mourning its loss. The series begins in 1928 with a plastic surgeon, hell-bent on perfection, hosting a house party with an assortment of colorful guests. Amid romantic misfires it becomes apparent who the only person Alex is truly interested in. For our next story we jump to 1951 and find a gay military couple exploring the idea of opening their relationship while on a remote camping trip when they encounter a mysterious stranger. The stories conclude in 2018 with a painter who, in mourning the loss of his lover, becomes obsessed with creating a realistic painting of him. Will the resulting piece be as beautiful as he saw it in his mind's eye, or will it be so life-ike that he is drawn under its spell?