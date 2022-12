Not Available

The trajectory of Félix Cuadrado Lomas includes a post-war childhood, a bohemian youth and resistance, and a maturity of recognition when all his generation companions have already disappeared. His painting supposes a reinterpretation of the Castilian landscape, recovering the ethical meaning it acquired for the Generation of 98. The film accompanies the painter for a year, recording the seasonal changes in the landscape, as well as his artistic and creative processes.