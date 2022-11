Not Available

Another Day At The Office offers an exclusive look at Tiësto on the road. We've followed him around the world, starting in the summer of 2002 until the end of the year. We've covered high-profile parties as Cream Ibiza, Bloemendaal, Impuiz Outdoor, ID&T Innercity, Motion Open Air Switzerland, and several gigs from North American Area2 tour just to name a few.