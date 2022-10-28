Not Available

In August, one of America’s funniest and most groundbreaking comedy talents stars in her first-ever HBO stand-up comedy special, Tig Notaro: Boyish Girl Interrupted. The exclusive presentation will feature the Grammy® nominee in an all-new performance taped in May before a live audience at the Wilbur Theatre in Boston, Massachusetts. Known for her distinctive storytelling and offbeat sense of humor, Notaro often draws on her highly personal experiences with no-holds-barred honesty. Over the course of her one-hour show, Notaro tells stories about a number of subjects, including: performing in Las Vegas; the search for the perfect Santa Claus; her favorite laugh noises; bringing her fiancée to meet her Mississippi family; TSA screening; flying in small planes; unusual public signs; standing ovations; and more.