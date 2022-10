Not Available

Tiga Abdul (The Three Abduls) is a 1964 Malaysian comedy film directed by and starring P. Ramlee. It tells the story of three brothers who are caught in a web of trickery set by the cunning Sadiq Segaraga who uses his three daughters to fleece the three brothers of all their wealth. The movie is a tribute to traditional folktales with a moral set into the story and is set a fictional middle eastern country named Isketambola, which is loosely based on Istanbul, Turkey.