Tiga Janggo

The jokes from Benjamin S and Nawi Ismail parodies Jango, a “spaghetti” cowboy movie character who was quite popular in Indonesia. Three cowboys, Benny, Man, and Gommy arrive in Bero City that needs a new sheriff. They are expected to arrest the gang of Don Lego. But even after Don Lego is defeated, not even one cowboy is willing to be a sheriff. They all have different silly excuses such as “being asked to go home to his wife”. Meanwhile, Benny, also refuses the offer. The reason is that he is going to make his haj.