Tiger Boy, an itinerant young knight-errant bent on revenge for his father's death 15 years earlier rescues a young maiden after her brother is killed protecting her from the advances of a band of bandits. While the heroes escape the band's clutches and seek refuge in the forest, Tiger Boy discovers that her perpetrators are led by the son of his father's killer who also has a yen for the maiden. As fate would have it, she instead falls in love with our hero who pledges to return to her after vanquishing all his enemies. To accomplish this, he sets out to singlehandedly crash a large birthday party held in his father's killer's honor. Meanwhile, Tiger Boy's chivalric quest is complicated when the maiden also sets out after him straight into peril in the enemy's own stronghold.