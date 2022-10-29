Tiger Cage 3

Not Available

Earnest cop James (Cheung Kwok-leung) works for the Commercial Crime Bureau and is keeping a sharp eye on slick business man Lee Siu-pong (Wong Kam-kong). When his business endeavours garner the attention of an enterprising extortionist, Lee has the blackmailer killed. Fearing that the incriminating document has fallen into the hands of James, Lee does the only thing that a red-blooded criminal might -- he kidnaps the cop's girlfriend Suki (Sharla Cheung Man). When James gives chase, he finds himself horribly burned in an explosion detonated by Lee. After months of painful recovery, James dons a silver mask and sets out for bloody, gut-wrenching vengeance. Meanwhile, Suki, who has become Lee's unwilling mistress, plots for the thug's gory demise as well.