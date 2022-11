Not Available

Bringing the iconic Tiger Tank 131 used in the movie 'Fury' back to life. See Tiger 131 the only operating Tiger. Tiger Day is one of the largest events in the tank museum calendar, with thousands of people descending in Bovington, Dorset, to catch a glimpse up close with these spectacular tanks. You'll go backstage to feel what it was like to be a crew member in a Tiger Tank and much more.