You won’t find the name Patrick Q.F. Barr on any leaderboard. But he is a golfer worth knowing nonetheless. His course is lower Manhattan, his clubs are borrowed and his balls are… well, they’re milk cartons stuffed with newspapers. In this 30 for 30 Short directed by Christopher Andre’ Marks, you’ll hear the story of “Tiger Hood” in his own words—about how golf saved him from despair and helped people recognize his other talent, photography. Truer words were never spoken than when Patrick says, “Don’t cry over spilled milk.”