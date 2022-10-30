Not Available

Tiger On The Beat 2

  • Action

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Cinema City

Lam, a cop approaching 40 but without much accomplishment, always wants to achieve something memorable before his retirement. He is obliged by his sister to find a decent Chinese girl for his nephew, Baffalo, who is an "American Born Chinese". But Baffalo has an eye for a sweetie, Ellen, who has accidentally witnessed a murder. The incident gets Lam, Baffalo and Ellen being involved in a ruthless underground arms smuggling ring, wich sends the killer to eliminate them.

Cast

Danny Lee Sau-YinSgt Lam Yik Lim
Conan LeeBuffalo
Ellen ChanSweet Dream
Gordon Liu Chia-HuiLau Fai
Roy CheungFai's killer
Maria CorderoMaria

