2012

Tiger Tail in Blue

  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

December 30th, 2012

Studio

Not Available

from Kickstarter page: "TIGER TAIL in BLUE is about a young married couple, Christopher & Melody, that work opposite schedules to remain financially afloat as Chris bangs out his first novel while working as a waiter. Never seeing each other is taking it's toll, as the two rarely get a chance to engage one another, Chris finds the attention he craves in Brandy, a saucy co-worker."

Cast

Frank V. RossChristopher
Rebecca SpenceMelody
Allison LattaMs. Knowitall
Megan MercierThe Brandy

