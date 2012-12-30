from Kickstarter page: "TIGER TAIL in BLUE is about a young married couple, Christopher & Melody, that work opposite schedules to remain financially afloat as Chris bangs out his first novel while working as a waiter. Never seeing each other is taking it's toll, as the two rarely get a chance to engage one another, Chris finds the attention he craves in Brandy, a saucy co-worker."
|Frank V. Ross
|Christopher
|Rebecca Spence
|Melody
|Allison Latta
|Ms. Knowitall
|Megan Mercier
|The Brandy
