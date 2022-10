Not Available

Maj lives with her uncle Sonny and loves to sit with him when he “draws” on the tough women and hard-boiled men who frequent his tattoo shop. One day, a particularly large and scary customer dozes off and Maj ends up tattooing all over his huge back with her childish designs. Fearing the man's rage, Sonny and Maj make a hasty escape on Sonny's motorcycle—the start of an exciting adventure.