Tigers United

When Michael Sam announced on February 9, 2014 that he was gay, he became football's first openly gay active player. For most, the revelation was a surprise. For his teammates in Columbia, Missouri, it was not news. In the Tigers football family, Michael had found acceptance. The extraordinary bond Sam forged with wide receiver L'Damian Washington and defensive tackle Marvin Foster was bigger than football - they became brothers. That brotherhood helped bring the Tigers together on the field in 2013 and fueled the 12-2 SEC East Championship season.