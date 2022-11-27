Tijuaneados Anonymous: A Teardrop, A Smile

Not Available

The border city of Tijuana, Mexico, is experiencing a crisis of unprecedented violence and lack of governability, this situation affects the daily lives of its inhabitants. Every week, a group of people get together at what they call Tijuaneados Anonymous, to share experiences and find a way to stop the social problem that affects them, making them “tijuaneados.” With painful or amusing stories, absurd human tragedies and heroic deeds, the characters in this documentary present a reflection on the city, imagining how they want Tijuana to be, and how they want to be as individuals.