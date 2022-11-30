Тихий голос

Not Available

Young and promising Chechen MMA (Mixed Martial Arts) fighter Khavaj must flee from Chechnya to Brussels when his brother discovers his homosexuality and promises to kill him. In an episode of silence, the young man finds comfort in the Planetarium, among the silence of the stars. In this documentary, which traces his first months of life in Belgium, Khavaj slowly observes how the last link that ties him to Chechnya disintegrates. The life of yesterday is in past, but the future is not clear yet.