Tiki-Taka is a ZEE5 Original sports comedy movie starring Parambrata Chattopadhyay, Emona Enabulu, and Ritabhari Chakraborty. The movie revolves around Khelechi, an African national, who comes to India with a football laden with narcotics to deliver it to P.K, who runs a drug cartel. However, in a comedy of errors P.K's men pick up the wrong guy, and Khelechi ends up with Raju, a con man.