Not Available

Canadian filmmaker Gerald Potterton utilizes extensive footage from the Soviet adventure film Dr. Abolit in his Tiki Tiki. Abolit boards a rocket with two monkeys and blasts off into space, bent on rescuing a group of monkey kids from extraterrestrial bandits. Framing the live-action storyline are a few animated cartoon sequences involving the efforts of a producer to sell his concept to an apelike movie mogul. This device works as effectively here as it did thirty years earlier in W.C. Fields' Never Give a Sucker an Even Break. As a payoff, the studio boss is revealed to be King Kong, who sees a lot of potential in a story about heroic simians. (allmovie.com)