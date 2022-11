Not Available

Satyasindhu writes detective stories and is strangely obsessed with dangerous make-believe games. In his young wife’s absence, he invites her lover Bimal and forces him to play a pretence game of theft. These games become a challenge and duel between the two men, each of whom seek to be the victor. What follows is yet another dangerous suspense plot with a twist. Bsed on Sleuth, the famous 1970 play by Anthony Shaffer.