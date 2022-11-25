Not Available

Til Death Do Us Part takes the viewer on a journey with incarcerated battered women, as they relate their stories from first falling in love, through the abuse by their spouses, the murder, trial, parole process, and finally, for one woman, freedom. There is a stigma in our society that a woman can leave an abusive relationship at any time. However, the women in this film prove the contrary. They were under the age of 24, isolated from their families and had virtually no money. They all reached a point where there was a final beating in which that survival instinct prevailed. In these final moments, they snapped and killed. The justice system was not set up for women who acted in defense of their lives. Before the O.J. Simpson, trial, there was little accepted evidence, no taped 911 calls, no police reports on domestic violence and therefore, no acceptable proof. Self defense was based on a male model for two men of equal physical build.