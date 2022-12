Not Available

I walked around Trondheim, shooting this and that, and at one point I saw these girls walking across a little footbridge. After I got the shot of them, I spent a little time trying to imagine what they might have seen on their little walk. This is the result. I don't know if it was the light, or the architecture, but I was reminded of Edvard Munch's paintings and graphics, and decided this was a modest electronic homage to him. (Jon Jost)