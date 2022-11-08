Not Available

Love her or hate her, she's the girl you have to watch. Tila Tequila was the toast of MTV® with her smash hit "Shot At Love," and has appeared in Playboy®, Penthouse®, Maxim®, and virtually every fashion magazine in existence. She's also one very nasty girl...and we have the tape to prove it. Vivid Celeb brings you Tila Tequila Uncorked, in which this crazy-hot spinner gets it on with two hotties in a 3-way lesbian tryst you will never forget! It was one wild night of toys, panties, hotel rooms, and a camera...and non-stop sex until all three were shaken, stirred and spent. They say a fine Tequila goes down smooth. Are they ever right..