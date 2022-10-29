Tilka al-ayam

Not Available

The story centers on university professor holds a major prize, and he had many relationships in the government and is often a tool to cover the events in particular and the delivery of thought given to the students, and seeks the help from police officer Police Resigned called the Nagar to help him write a new book by supplying it with information about his past where he was working in the management of the fight against terrorism and has seen several incidents which have affected negatively on the psyche and pushed because the leaves of his service, then the following events and escalate and include relationship wife university professor with its people and the reason for her marriage to the scholar because he Abehrha money and power and dumping her family in material goods, functional, and their relationship with officer as it has saved her life before the incident terrorism older.