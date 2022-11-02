Till Death Do We Scare

Not Available

Irene (Olivia Cheng) has had lots of bad luck with her husbands. Her first husband, B-actor Walter Fink (David Chiang) was run over by a construction truck. Her second husband, mob boss Butcher Man, was killed at her wedding by a flying bird flying into his mouth. Her third husband, the priest presiding at her 2nd wedding Steward Pig (Raymond Wong) was killed after their wedding when he saw the ghosts of the first two husbands. Together, the three ghosts conspire to set her up with a radio personality, Alan (Alan Tam). - Yellow Hammer.