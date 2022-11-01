Till I Met You

Not Available

Señor Manuel is an elderly gentleman who falls in love with the charming Luisa, a confidence trickster posing as a rich socialite. In preparation for their upcoming wedding, Señor Manuel takes Luisa back to see his hacienda and introduces his new fiancé to the staff. Among which is Gabriel, Manuel's right-hand man, who is not only well respected by the town’s people, but is also the one person that Señor Manuel trusts the most. Likewise, Gabriel cares deeply for the old man and is very protective of the haciendero; so much so that during the initial meeting, the fiercely devoted Gabriel immediately becomes suspicious that Luisa is a fake and is only after Señor Manuel’s money.