Till Last Breath

2012

An ex-army man, leading a double life in London, must choose between his wife and muse. Jab Tak Hai Jaan movie is a love triangle,and also marks the return of Yash Chopra as a director after eight years. In Jab Tak Hai Jaan, Shahrukh Khan plays the character of Samar who is an angry, unforgiving, with loads of emotional baggage. His role will span two ages, one in his late twenties as a musician based in London and the other at an older age as an introverted, composed, dutiful army officer in Kashmir. Katrina as Meera play as a seductress, an unattainable beauty. And Anushka as Akira who is 21 year old and works for Discovery Channel and makes documentaries.