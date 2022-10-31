Till My Heartaches End

Not Available

The moment these two saw each other at the café, they couldn’t take their eyes off each other. Their attraction was apparent and it seemed that destiny brought them together. As they got to know the other better, they found solace and comfort in each other’s company. But the security they found in each other soon started to shake when their different life paths take them to different directions. Despite the love they both still have for each other, one must choose to decide when to let go, even if the other is still holding on.