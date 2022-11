Not Available

Sarah is a girl that lives in a rich unreligious family in Tehran and lives in a studio apartment. One night Khosro (her boyfriend) comes to Sarah's apartment with his friend Khalil. On that night Sarah overdosed on alcohol and got temporary oblivion and when she gets up the next morning findsherself alone at the home. She finds two cell phones left by Khosro at her apartment. Unable to remember what has happened last night, suddenly she notices two blood stains on the carpet.