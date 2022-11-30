Not Available

Tillie Getz (Minter), the eldest daughter of Jacob Getz (Beery), a brutal, driving father, lives in a Pennsylvania Mennonite village. Her Mennonite aunt leaves a will by the terms of which Tillie will inherit a small fortune if she has joined the Mennonite church by age eighteen. A plot is hatched by the lawyer (Cooper) who drew up the will and an attempt is made to force Tillie into a marriage with Absalom Puntz (Anderson), an undesirable young man, sharing her fortune being its end.