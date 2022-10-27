Not Available

Previously brought to the screen as a Marion Davies vehicle in 1927, Russ Westover's long-running comic strip Tillie the Toiler was again cinematized in 1942 with Kay Harris (who looked not at all like the original "Tillie") in the lead. While attending stenographer school, Tillie Jones meets office boy Mac (William Tracy), who falls in love with her at first sight. Though Tillie likes Mac as a friend, she continually throws him over for handsomer men, but ultimately comes to realize that faithful Mac is the one for her