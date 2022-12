Not Available

After my stay in India, I returned to find myself filled with images and a deep nostalgia for what I had just lived. Time went by and these images faded away. This is my attempt to recreate those narratives, my attempt to dust the memories of a previous life, that just keeps fading with every passing day. I fill their absence with music, and blurry images and the sound of trees in the mountains and the burning sun that tanned my skin...I fill them with passages from India.